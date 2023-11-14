The Ministry of Education and Science of the Russian Federation proposes to set a single cost for migrants for the exams required to obtain a temporary residence or work permit in the amount of 1 thousand rubles. The corresponding draft resolution of the Government of the Russian Federation was published on the official portal draft regulations on November 14.

“Establish a single cost for the service of conducting an exam in Russian as a foreign language, the history of Russia and the fundamentals of legislation of the Russian Federation for the purpose of obtaining a temporary residence permit or residence permit, work permit or patent specified in Article 13.3 of the Federal Law “On the Legal Status of Foreign Citizens” in the Russian Federation,” – 1 thousand rubles,” the document says.

At the same time, according to current standards, a migrant must pay 5.9 thousand rubles for an exam to obtain a temporary residence permit or a residence permit, and 3.8 thousand rubles for a work permit or patent.

Earlier, on November 1, the Commissioner for Children’s Rights under the President of the Russian Federation, Maria Lvova-Belova, reported that the Russian authorities are exploring the possibility of introducing mandatory acquisition by migrant families of a voluntary health insurance policy (VHI) for children.

In early October, it was reported that the number of registered migrant arrivals in Russia in the first half of 2023 fell to 282 thousand people compared to 333 thousand for the same period in 2022.