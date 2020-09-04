The head of the Ministry of Education and Science Valery Falkov revealed the peculiarities of studying in universities against the backdrop of the coronavirus epidemic. According to him, some educational institutions have switched to a mixed format of conducting classes, and in classrooms it is necessary to wear a mask. He told about this on the air of the Vesti program on Russia 1, the issue was published on website channel.

Falkov said that this year students can attend classes as before. However, lectures, which must be attended by more than 50 people, have been translated into an online format. At the same time, in all face-to-face classes, students must be in protective equipment. “Only the teacher is allowed to take off the mask when conducting classes, this is understandable, or in creative universities,” the minister explained.

In addition, if necessary, individual universities or universities of certain regions will be able to return to remote training. “It is now important for us to prevent the emergence of foci both in dormitories and in universities,” Falkov stressed.

It is noted that this year about four million students across the country have started their studies at universities.

Earlier, Russian President Vladimir Putin assessed the possibility of a complete transition to distance education. According to the head of state, such a study regime can only complement the traditional one, but not replace it.