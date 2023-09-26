The Ministry of Education and Science has determined the minimum Unified State Exam scores for admission to universities for the next year

The Russian Ministry of Education and Science has established minimum Unified State Exam scores for admission to universities in the 2024-2025 academic year. Official document published on the legal information portal.

So, the student will need to score 40 points in the Russian language exam, 39 in mathematics, 39 in physics, 45 points in social studies and 35 in history. Those taking a foreign language will need to score 30 points, literature – 40 points, biology – 39 points, chemistry – 39 points, and geography – 40 points.

In addition, the text of the bill states that the medal “For Special Achievement in Education,” II degree, is supposed to be awarded to those students who have passed the Unified State Exam in two subjects with at least 60 points. A prerequisite will be to obtain this number of points in the Russian language.

In addition, the Ministry of Education and Science proposed eliminating the need to bring original paper documents when enrolling in a higher education institution. Applicants will only need to have electronic confirmation in government information systems or on State Services.

Earlier it became known that a bill providing for free travel on public transport for students is being considered by the Russian government.

The law will establish equal conditions for travel throughout the country. It is proposed to establish the right of free travel for students of technical schools, colleges and universities who are studying full-time in basic programs of secondary vocational and higher education.