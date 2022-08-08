Under the Ministry of Education and Science of the Russian Federation, working groups were created for key industries, including “Medicines and Medical Devices”, but program documents and concepts for development strategies for individual industries were not prepared. This was told to Izvestia in the press service of the ministry on Monday, August 8.

The department said that the working groups were created as part of the formation of proposals for organizing work on the scientific and technological development of the Russian economy. Based on the results of the work of the Medicines and Medical Devices group, we preliminary analyzed the state of the industry and prepared proposals for the development of research and development, training and development of the industry of the Russian Federation in the context of the scientific and technological development of the country’s economy as a whole.

“At the same time, the tasks of the working groups did not include the preparation of program documents or the development of concepts for the development strategies of individual industries, and accordingly, such documents were not prepared within the framework of the work of these groups,” the ministry noted.

The Ministry of Education and Science added that the information RBC that the working groups were formed as part of the strategic sessions for the development of supervised industries is not true, since they were formed on another instruction from the Prime Minister of Russia.

Earlier on the same day, RBC, referring to the concept of supporting the pharmaceutical industry, developed by experts from one of the working groups under the Ministry of Education and Science, reported that Russia was going to ensure drug sovereignty by 2030, in which medicines and diagnostic systems produced in the country would occupy 75% of the market in monetary terms. and 85% in quantity. It was emphasized that more than 200 billion rubles are needed for these purposes.

At a session in early July on health and demography, Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said that in addition to the measures taken in the spring to support the pharmaceutical industry (import of medicines in original packaging in case of risk of drug deficiency, accelerated registration procedure) need continue to develop new drugs. According to one of RBC’s sources, for this purpose, working groups were formed under the Ministry of Education and Science – on instrumentation, new materials, biotechnology, pharmaceuticals and others.

Currently, active pharmaceutical substances produced in Russia are used in 20% of drugs produced in the country. The plans also include providing the Russian production of substances with domestic intermediates – now they are not made in the country, and 87% of them are produced in China. As part of the implementation of the concept, by 2030 Russia wants to bring to international markets at least 50 original drugs of its own production.

At the end of March, the Ministry of Health announced the possibility of purchasing certain types of medicines, for which there may be a shortage. The department was going to purchase drugs that were not in circulation, including those that were not registered on the territory of the Russian Federation.