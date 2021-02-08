The Ministry of Science and Higher Education of Russia began checking after the appeal of a scientist from Novosibirsk Anastasia Proskurina to Russian President Vladimir Putin about the salary of 26 thousand rubles. About this in an interview with the TV channel “Russia 24” Minister of Science and Higher Education Valery Falkov said.

According to him, in the situation it is necessary to “understand in detail”, since the salary is paid in a specific university or in a scientific organization.

“It has its own specifics, purely managerial, the data is analyzed in the context of the subjects, and accordingly, when you look at the regions, this is one story. And when you look specifically at scientists and institutions, it is different. As for this situation, we are already investigating, looking, and, obviously, certain steps will be taken, ”Falkov said.

Earlier, Russian President Vladimir Putin at a meeting of the Presidential Council for Science and Education said that the payroll for regional educational institutions and universities should be checked. During the meeting, a scientist from Novosibirsk Anastasia Proskurina said that her salary was 26 thousand rubles. After that, Putin turned to Finance Minister Anton Siluanov. “She should have almost 80 thousand. There is a 200 percent mark-up from the regional average. Where is the money, Zin? ” – asked the head of state and instructed the relevant departments to understand the situation.