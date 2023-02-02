The Ministry of Education has adopted a decision regarding criteria and conditions for admission to higher education institutions in the country, according to which the adoption of the “EMSAT” test becomes optional, and it is applied starting from the university admission procedures for the academic year 2023-2024.

The decision gives higher education institutions in the country the flexibility to choose between fulfilling the “EMSAT” accreditation or other tests that measure the competency of students accredited in the country, for the purpose of admission to various disciplines and academic programs. This is done while ensuring that the quality of the educational process’s outputs is maintained in accordance with academic accreditation standards.

Developing the education system in the country.

The Minister of Education, Dr. Ahmed bin Abdullah Hamid Belhoul Al Falasi, said: “The decision comes within the continuous efforts to develop the education system in the country, in accordance with the best approved international practices, which includes the implementation of a comprehensive development process for national and international examination policies that students undergo.”

He pointed out that “the decision was preceded by an extensive study that absorbed all the views of the parties concerned with the educational process, including higher education institutions, students and parents, on how to upgrade the university study system in a way that serves the interest of students and their academic future.”

He added, “The Ministry will periodically review the developments of the decision in consultation with higher education institutions in the country to ensure the best educational outcomes and outcomes for students.”

Enhancing the flexibility of assessing students’ skills.

Dr. Al Falasi added: “The EmSat test, designed by the Ministry of Education, provides an effective tool for assessing students’ skills, and the decision allows higher education institutions in the country to choose to adopt EmSat or other approved tests in line with their academic programs and various specializations. Institutions are able to define admission criteria, more flexibility in the mechanism of assessing the competencies and skills of students within their university admission procedures, which enhances their ability to choose the appropriate university major according to their tendencies, skills and potential, and in line with the current and future labor market requirements.

Updating education sector strategies.

Dr. Al Falasi stressed that “the Ministry of Education will continue to work on modernizing the educational system in the country, developing education sector strategies, activating and developing the most appropriate tools to ensure the efficiency of their application in accordance with international best practices, and in line with the directions of the wise leadership and the objectives of the UAE Centennial 2071.”

Institutions of higher education must determine the proficiency associated with the programs by adopting the student’s score in the “EMSAT” test and its results in the relevant subject, or in one of the approved proficiency tests, or by approving the student’s score in the same school subject within one of the international curricula with centralized examinations (such as the British system or the International Baccalaureate system), or the student’s score in the entrance examination offered by the institution of higher education and approved by the Ministry, provided that students have more than one option from the approved options to prove their proficiency in the same subject.

–Comprehensive partnership.

It is noteworthy that the Ministry of Education is committed to a consistent methodology that allows the various institutions of higher education in the country to submit any proposed projects related to admission standards, or other mechanisms regulating the educational process, and to consult with the relevant departments in the Ministry about them, in addition to clarifying any new procedures, within the framework of Comprehensive partnership with the various components of the educational system, as the Ministry of Education is currently studying a number of proposals submitted by some higher education institutions regarding the procedures and criteria for accepting students.

The Ministry of Education launched the “EMSAT” test in 2019, which is a set of standardized electronic tests based on national standards for measuring and evaluating students’ performance in the UAE, to be applied to a group of academic levels.

Emsat was designed after conducting standard comparisons with various approved international tests with the aim of assessing the knowledge and skills of students in the transitional stages, transition to higher education, determining their level of performance locally and globally, enabling higher education institutions to use it for university admission purposes, and providing accurate and comprehensive information and data about The abilities and skills of students in the country.