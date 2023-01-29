The Ministry of Economic Development (Minek) plans to expand the target audience of out-of-court bankruptcy in 2023, First Deputy Minister of Economic Development Ilya Torosov said in an interview with Izvestia.

He clarified that citizens in respect of whom enforcement proceedings last more than a year will have access to the procedure, and at the same time their only income is social payments: pensions, benefits for pregnant women, and so on.

“We are also going to reduce the period after which citizens have the right to go through the bankruptcy procedure again. Now it is ten years – we are reducing this period to five years. In addition, we are discussing lowering the threshold for the amount of debt, starting from which you can apply for out-of-court bankruptcy, from 50 to 25 thousand rubles. And the upper bar is to be increased from 500 thousand to 1 million rubles,” said Torosov.

He stressed that the Ministry of Economy is currently working on such initiatives. The department plans to submit a bill to the State Duma in the next six months.

