US President Joe Biden’s confidence in congressional approval of financial support for Ukraine next year is not shared by everyone in the White House and Kyiv. Some Republican congressmen have already called for a complete end to aid. This opinion was expressed on November 10 by a newspaper columnist The Washington Post with reference to the Deputy Head of the Ministry of Economy of Ukraine Taras Kachka.

It is noted that the Ukrainian economy could simply collapse without constant support from the United States, Europe and the International Monetary Fund (IMF). The Armed Forces of Ukraine (APU) in this case will not be able to fight.

“Financial support in our eyes is part of security and military support. Without this financial support, our public finances will collapse. And this means that there will be an immediate victory for Russia, ”Kachka is quoted as saying.

Ukrainian Economy Minister Yulia Sviridenko added to the newspaper’s columnist that the country needs at least $38 billion in economic support next year.

Meanwhile, according to several lawmakers and senior congressional officials, Kevin McCarthy and other GOP leaders are already discussing how to adjust financial aid to Kyiv after winning a majority of seats in the House and Senate, the material says.

Earlier in the day, ex-Virginia senator Richard Black admitted that a new US Congress, which is now expected to have a majority of Republicans, would not stop funding Ukraine, but could slow it down.

Two days earlier, on November 8, the director of the Academician G.A. Arbatov RAS Valery Garbuzov said in an interview with Izvestia that if the Republican Party wins the elections to the US Congress, then the anti-Russian course and the support of Ukraine by the United States will continue anyway.

The midterm congressional elections were held in the United States on November 8.

As Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said the next day, the US midterm elections showed that the country was seriously divided, and voters did not trust the results of the elections and considered them rigged.