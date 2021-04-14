More than 500 million euros of regional GDP in 2030. That is the estimate that the Ministry of Economy, Finance and Digital Administration handles on what the impact of blockchain technology and its associated business models will mean in Murcia’s productive wealth at the end of this decade. A calculation of the weight in the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) that the head of the area, Javier Celdrán, has predicted during the launch this Wednesday morning in Murcia of the National Federation of Digitization and Blockchain (FNDB), which is chaired , precisely, by the Murcian José Hernández.

And it is that Murcian entrepreneurs who have been working for a few years in this field, together with other people who lead similar projects in other territories of the country, have opted to create this new business organization that will act as a link between associations, companies and professionals in the sector. In the words of Hernández, “the digital transformation is about a great opportunity to make our companies more competitive, efficient”, in addition to “the administration is also more efficient, so that at the end of the day we have a better society ».

The Ministry’s calculations on what block technology will mean in the medium term in the Region is based on the growth expectations of this technology in fields beyond cryptocurrencies, such as the sale of surplus electricity; Bank transactions; incorporation into the logistics and production sector to increase the traceability of goods and allow the monitoring of consumer products from their origin to their final distribution; or the sale of digitized works of art.

From the Treasury they highlight that the use of ‘blockchain’ can generate an especially relevant economic impact on companies and organizations in the Region that are already digitized or are progressively being incorporated into these processes, given that in these cases they represent advanced solutions for reducing costs, for increasing cybersecurity and for greater added value in relationships with suppliers and customers.

Celdrán affirmed that “the ‘blockchain’ is a revolutionary technology that is especially valued because It does not have intermediaries, for its security and for its transparency. Although it may seem very distant or is linked only to cryptocurrencies, in the Region projects are already being developed so that very soon we can pay for public transport or parking through this technology. For this reason, he valued the “key role” that the new Federation will have when it comes to “spreading this technology and making its virtues known and the central role it will play in the next Industrial Revolution.”

It must be borne in mind that ‘blockchain’ operates as a large decentralized database in which all operations are recorded, and in which the information is replicated in thousands of nodes. One of its advantages is its advanced level of privacy and security, since it is based on an information encryption system.

The day had two round tables in which a dozen national experts participated, and in which the acceleration of the digital transformation that is currently taking place in Spain as a result of the pandemic. Regarding the ‘blockchain’, its usefulness was emphasized to provide greater security, transparency, traceability and reliability in the operational processes of entities and companies.

The president of Croem, José María Albarracín, also spoke at the conference, who emphasized that the murcian business confederation «has the doors open to collaborate with the new national federation and to work on the dissemination of this world of digitization in which we have definitively entered ». Finally, he insisted that “although the coronavirus crisis has brought bad things, such as the loss of companies and jobs, but on the other hand it has shown that companies have known how to react from minute one to maintain activity through of technology, both in the workplace and with customers.