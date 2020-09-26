In Russia, in 2021-2023, the increase in electricity tariffs for the population will be 5% annually. This follows from the forecast of socio-economic development for 2021 and for the planning period 2022 and 2023, prepared by the Ministry of Economic Development (Ministry of Economic Development) and published on website departments on Saturday 26 September.

“In order to reduce the volume of cross-subsidizing in the power grid complex, the indexation of tariffs for the transmission of electric energy to the population on average in the Russian Federation will remain at the level of 5.0% annually,” the ministry’s forecast says.

Moreover, electricity tariffs for industrial consumers, as predicted by the ministry, will be indexed annually in 2021-2023, as in previous years, that is, by 3%. Indexing will take place every year in July.

The Ministry of Economics also predicted a 3.6% decrease in electricity consumption in Russia by the end of 2020, to 1.078 trillion kWh. The Ministry calls the warm winter and the coronavirus pandemic the main factors that influenced this. At the same time, according to the specialists of the department, in the medium term, the volume of electricity production will continue to be determined by the growth rates of the Russian economy.

Last time, tariffs for housing and communal services in Russia were indexed on July 1 of this year. Each subject of the Russian Federation has its own maximum permissible index. As for electricity prices, they should have grown most of all in the Crimea and Sevastopol – by 7.8% and 5.8%, respectively. In the Chechen Republic, tariff growth was projected at 6.3%, in the Irkutsk region – 5.4%, in Kabardino-Balkaria – 5.29%, in Moscow – by 4.9%, in the Moscow region – by 5%.

On the same day, a law on the introduction of intelligent electricity metering systems, which include, in particular, “smart” meters, began to operate in Russia. Intelligent metering of electricity in Russia will reduce its losses by 70–80 billion rubles per year.

In August, Boris Kovalchuk, General Director of Inter RAO, at a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin, concluded that prices for Russian consumers for electricity are four times lower than for European consumers. To confirm his words, he cited the average cost of electricity for citizens in Russia and Germany. For example, Russians pay on average $ 57 per megawatt-hour, while Germans pay $ 353, that is, six times more. The head of the company also noted that for the domestic large industry this figure is 25% less than in the European Union.