The head of the Ministry of Economics, Maxim Reshetnikov, called the global recession and the shortage of personnel the main risks for the Russian economy. He said this at the scientific conference “Lomonosov Readings-2023” at Moscow State University.

“We must concentrate our efforts as much as possible on increasing labor productivity, market flexibility and the redistribution of labor between regions and industries,” said Maxim Reshetnikov.

He believes that, in general, the economy turned out to be stable, and consumer demand and investment will be the main sources of its growth. Among the tasks, the minister named the strengthening of market institutions, maintaining the efficiency of budget expenditures, including investment, reducing administrative costs for businesses, as well as focusing on a balanced tariff policy.

The chief expert on the labor market at hh.ru, Natalya Danina, noted that in the first quarter, the most difficult situation with a shortage of personnel in the country is observed in the extraction of raw materials (0.5 resumes per vacancy), in the working staff (one resume per vacancy) , in medicine and construction (1.3 resumes per vacancy).

The problem of shortage of personnel must be addressed in a comprehensive manner – to increase funding for education, healthcare, and science, said Georgy Ostapkovich, director of the HSE Center for Market Research. He also called building an open economy and focusing on investment in human capital an important factor.

Counter risk: the Ministry of Economics named the main challenges for the Russian economy