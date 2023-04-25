The Ministry of Economy supports the extension of the special regime for self-employed citizens after 2028, Izvestia was told in the press service of the ministry.

As noted in the department, this format of activity meets the needs of those who run their own small business – the sector is actively growing, their number has already exceeded 7 million. The press service of the Ministry of Finance agreed that the regime is popular.

Today, individuals and individual entrepreneurs pay a professional income tax (PIT) at a reduced rate of 4% and 6%, respectively. The regime was introduced in 2019 for 10 years.

Deputies from the LDPR prepared a bill to extend the NAP for 10 years, as well as to increase the maximum income of the self-employed from 2.4 to 4.8 million rubles. The need to increase the income limit is explained by the fact that the limit was introduced about five years ago, it does not take into account inflation, Yaroslav Nilov, head of the State Duma Committee on Labor and Social Policy, told Izvestia. As the deputy noted, in the future the regime can be made permanent.

At the moment, the draft is awaiting the government’s conclusion – after that it can be considered in the first reading already in the spring session, Yaroslav Nilov noted.

The popularity of the tax regime is due to the maximum simplicity of its application, said Alexander Isaevich, General Director of the SME Corporation. According to him, all transactions are carried out using a mobile application, and there are no reporting requirements.

Pending mode: the Ministry of Economics advocated the extension of tax benefits for the self-employed