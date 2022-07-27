The Ministry of Economic Development reported a decrease in Russia’s GDP by 4.9% in June and by 4% in six months

Russia’s GDP in June 2022 decreased by 4.9 percent year-on-year, and by 4 percent over six months. About it says in the review of the Ministry of Economic Development “On the current situation in the Russian economy”.

“According to the Russian Ministry of Economic Development, in June, GDP decreased by 4.9 percent year-on-year, in general for the second quarter of 2022 – by 4 percent in annual terms,” the agency reports. The ministry notes that in June, economic activity was supported by an improvement in the performance of the extractive industry. In agriculture, the growth of output also continued in June.

“In June, the decline in wholesale trade and transport freight turnover continued. The fall in passenger turnover in annual terms for the second month in a row remains at a level of about minus five percent. In construction, growth stopped in June (in May: plus 3.6 percent compared to May last year),” the document says. The unemployment rate has been at historical lows for the second month in a row (3.9 percent of the labor force).

According to the Ministry of Economic Development, the situation in the manufacturing industry is uneven – pharmaceuticals and the production of building materials grew by 16.5 and 2.3 percent, respectively. Mineral production increased in June, mainly due to the recovery in oil production (plus 2.7 after minus 2.4 percent in May). At the same time, oil refining indicators improved.

In May 2022, the decline in Russia’s GDP accelerated to 4.3 percent. From January to March, the ministry recorded GDP growth.