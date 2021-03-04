The Ministry of Economic Development of the Russian Federation proposed to expand the functionality of the Single Portal of State and Municipal Services, reports TASS…

It is reported that a corresponding draft decree has been submitted to the government. Thus, it is proposed to establish the possibility of informing self-employed citizens in electronic form about credit and guarantee support, providing citizens and organizations with data on financial market participants, extracts from the state register of pawnshops, the register of investment platform operators and the state register of microfinance organizations. Today, citizens and organizations apply to organizations personally to obtain these services.

The Ministry of Economic Development believes that the proposed changes will allow citizens and companies to receive the services they need in one click, without wasting time on visits to the authorities.

Recall that from January 1, 2019, a self-employed regime appeared in Russia. It stipulates that citizens who provide paid services without hiring employees must pay 4% of their income to the budget when working with individuals and 6% when working with companies.