The functionality of the public services portal must be expanded by adding new services, for example, information from the register of microfinance organizations. Such a proposal on Thursday, March 4, was submitted by the Ministry of Economic Development of Russia for consideration by the government.

The department proposed to provide citizens and organizations with the opportunity to receive information about participants in the financial market, to receive extracts from state registers of pawnshops, investment platform operators and MFOs.

In addition, the ministry came up with an initiative to provide Russians with data on credit and guarantee support through State services.

Currently, such information is obtained by citizens only in person after a corresponding request. Translation of services into electronic format will allow you to receive the necessary information quickly and conveniently.

Earlier in February, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Chernyshenko announced that about 200 public services, which are currently provided in paper form, will be digitalized by 2023. At the same time, he stressed that each leader of digital transformation faces the task of not only quickly transferring services to digital, but also the promptness of their provision.

It also became known that about 170 new services will be available on the public services portal in 2021. Now citizens can use more than 400 services.

In October 2020, Russian President Vladimir Putin instructed the government, by May 2021, to work out the issue of creating digital maturity ratings for federal and regional authorities.

The Russian leader also ordered to ensure the transfer of state and municipal services to electronic format by 2023.