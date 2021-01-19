The Ministry of Economic Development of Russia expects the growth of insolvency statements by domestic companies, Izvestia TV channel reports.

On January 7, the deadline for the moratorium on bankruptcy introduced in April last year expired. This anti-crisis measure brought a certain result: over the past year, 20% fewer firms went bankrupt in the country, there were only 10 thousand cases.

According to experts, in the coming 2021, the number of bankruptcies will increase by almost a third – to about 13 thousand.

According to economists, now the risk of ruin is highest in areas such as offline trade, the organization of cultural events and leisure, as well as in the aviation and tourism business.

The authorities of our country did not begin to extend the moratorium on bankruptcy, otherwise the position of creditors would be complicated.

