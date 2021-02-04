The Russian Ministry of Economic Development expects Russians’ incomes to recover in the third – fourth quarters of 2021. This was announced on February 4 by the head of the department Maxim Reshetnikov.

According to him, this will happen after the lifting of restrictions imposed amid the coronavirus pandemic.

At the same time, the minister stressed that economic growth is already underway.

“Now the regime of restrictions is being lifted, it was not so tough in recent months, demand is returning, along with this income will return,” Reshetnikov said in an interview with the TV channel. “Russia 24”…

At the same time, he said that in general, it was not planned to increase funding for the plan for the recovery of the Russian economy, however, he allowed the adoption of targeted decisions on this issue. The funds already provided for by the plan will go towards social support for Russians, Reshetnikov explained.

Earlier this day, the head of the Ministry of Economic Development said that the Russian authorities were preparing additional measures to reduce the unemployment rate in the country.

As writes “Gazeta.ru”, in 2020, only a third of Russians maintained their level of spending, while 44% noted that their income did not decrease last year.

On January 27, during an online speech at Davos Week, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that the main task today is to get out of poverty.