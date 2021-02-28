The Ministry of Economic Development has postponed the development of a special tax regime for enterprises organized by relatives, the so-called family patent, they write “News”…

The Chamber of Commerce and Industry previously proposed to provide an opportunity for micro-enterprises with up to 15 people to acquire a patent for a whole family for a year. The head of the company had to register as an individual entrepreneur, and formalize the relationship with the others through a special application on the basis of a civil law contract.

A year ago, the Ministry of Economic Development and Trade prepared a corresponding draft law, according to which, in particular, a company, half of whose employees are relatives, was to be considered a family business. In addition, the introduction of the family patent into legislation was included in the National Economic Recovery Plan.

However, it apparently will not be implemented. The Ministry of Economic Development said that, since there are no restrictions on the application of existing special tax regimes by such enterprises, the development of the initiative was postponed.

The press service of the ministry explained that the consolidation of the concept of “family business” in the law requires the establishment of the specifics of regulating the activities of these companies, which may entail an additional burden on business, which now seems excessive.

Earlier it was reported that the draft law on the reform of the bankruptcy of legal entities prepared by the Ministry of Economic Development is undergoing final approvals in the Cabinet. The department has been working on the document for several years. The project proposes to radically change the bankruptcy procedure in the country.