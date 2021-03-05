The Ministry of Economic Development and Trade of Russia expects that in March the peak of annual inflation will be passed, after which the rate of price growth will begin to decrease. This is stated in the review of the department “Inflation Pattern. March 2021 “.

“According to the Ministry of Economic Development of Russia, by the end of March, inflation is expected to slow down in monthly terms to 0.5-0.6% m / m,” the review says.

It is noted that in annual terms inflation will remain at a level close to the current one. According to the ministry, the peak of annual inflation will take place in March, after which its rates will begin to gradually decline.

On February 24, the Accounts Chamber said that the Russian economy in 2020 turned out to be more stable than experts and international organizations had expected. According to the ministry’s document, the ruble was more resistant to fluctuations in oil prices compared to the crisis of 2014-2016.

The head of the Central Bank Elvira Nabiullina announced on January 15 that Russia is more prone to external shocks than Western countries, since the ruble is not a reserve currency.