The main reason for the acceleration of inflation to 4.9% at the end of the year in the Russian Federation was the weakening of the ruble. Polina Kryuchkova, Deputy Head of the Ministry of Economic Development and Trade, said this, commenting on the preliminary data of Rosstat, writes Kommersant.

She added that the unstable situation in world markets also influenced the rise in prices.

It is noted that in 2020 the inflation rate in the Russian Federation became one of the highest since 2016, when it reached 5.4%.

Earlier, the Central Bank downgraded the forecast for inflation in Russia for 2020 from 3.9-4.2% to 4.6-4.9%.