In March, Russia passed the peak of annual inflation, in April its pace will slow down. On Tuesday, April 6, reports TASS with reference to the review of the Ministry of Economic Development.

“According to the Ministry of Economic Development of Russia, the peak of annual inflation was passed in March (5.8% yoy after 5.7% in February and 5.2% in January). Starting from April, annual inflation is expected to slow down, “the document is quoted as saying.Gazeta.ru“

In April, the department notes, the slowdown will be 5.5-5.6% in annual terms and 0.5-0.6% in monthly terms.

Earlier, on March 25, the head of the Ministry of Economic Development Maxim Reshetnikov said that inflation in Russia has reached its peak, but it is expected that it will soon decline. At the same time, he noted that, if we talk about annual inflation, year-on-year, the decline began – 5.7%. Now inflation in the country will gradually decrease every year.

The Ministry of Economic Development suggests that in 2021 inflation may reach the Central Bank’s target of 4%.

On March 19, the head of the Central Bank Elvira Nabiullina said that the country’s economy is recovering faster than expected. According to her, such a result was achieved in Russia thanks to the recovery of both internal and external demand.

According to the regulator’s expectations, the Russian economy will continue to grow in the future. This will be influenced by vaccination of the population against coronavirus.