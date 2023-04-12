The head of the Ministry of Digital Development Shadayev spoke about the law adopted by the Duma on the digitalization of military registration

The head of the Ministry of Digital Development (Mintsifra) of Russia, Maksut Shadayev, answered popular questions about the law on the digitalization of military records adopted by the State Duma, which provides for the creation of a unified register of conscripts, and also introduces electronic agendas. He spoke about the new rules for conscription into the army in an industry Telegram-channel “We are IT” on Wednesday, April 12.

What is automatic military registration?

“If a citizen has reached a certain age, has only recently received citizenship or changed his place of residence, he will not have to go to the military enlistment office to register,” Shadayev explained.

According to the minister, information about where and when a person is registered will be displayed in his personal account on the Gosuslug portal. The user only needs to follow the changes in his personal account and write an appropriate request if the data was specified incorrectly.

In the personal account on the “State Services” each user will be able to check in which military registration and enlistment office he is registered and whether he has the right to deferment. If suddenly there are inaccuracies, he will always be able to apply for correction of errors directly through the portal Maksut Shadayevhead of the Ministry of Digital Development

Is it possible to appeal the receipt of the summons through the “Gosuslugi”?

Shadayev assured that the user should not receive a summons if he has the right to delay – in this case, his data will be excluded even during the formation of the mailing list. However, if the summons does arrive, it will be possible to appeal against it at the State Services and confirm the right to a delay by attaching the necessary documents.

In addition, according to the head of the Ministry of Digital Development, it will be possible to appeal against the decisions of the military registration and enlistment offices on restrictive measures and registration. Such appeals, as the minister pointed out, will be considered in an accelerated simplified procedure – within five days. He added that the appeals would not be handled by the military commissar, but by the regional conscription commission, which is headed by the head of the subject. Shadayev also pointed out that if a citizen received a summons, but he could not appear at the military registration and enlistment office for a good reason, this could be reported at the State Services.

Photo: Vitaly Timkiv / RIA Novosti

“The very notification that a subpoena has been issued will also come to your personal account on the State Services — unless the user himself disables this function. Notifications about the application of some restrictive measures to the user will always come, ”the minister added.

By the way, if a summons arrived, but a citizen could not appear at the military registration and enlistment office for a good reason (for example, he fell ill), it will be possible to report this at the State Services Maksut Shadayev head of the Ministry of Digital Development

When will the register of conscripts open?

“The exact timing of the launch of the registry will be determined after the adoption of the law, but, most likely, it will not be possible to launch it in full until the start of the next autumn conscription,” Shadayev said.

Related materials:

The minister also explained that the purpose of the innovation is to systematize information about Russians who are on military records and make sure that information about them is updated online. According to the head of the Ministry of Digital Development, after the register starts working, citizens will not need to report to the military registration and enlistment office about changes in marital status, place of work, registration, and so on – now such an obligation is provided for by law.

The register will be developed by the Ministry of Digital Development, the minister specified.

Are the amendments to the legislation on military registration related to mobilization?

Shadayev assured that the bill is not related to mobilization. “As far as I know, now the emphasis is on recruiting contract servicemen on a voluntary basis. Many regions have already begun to actively advertise the possibility of entering the military service under a contract,” the head of the Ministry of Digital Development specified.

He noted that in the fall of 2022, when partial mobilization took place in Russia, many residents of the country “were able to feel the imperfection of the system of military registration and conscription.” After that, according to the minister, it became clear that the system needed to be improved. After the appearance of the electronic registry, the number of problematic cases related to citizens eligible for deferment will be reduced to zero, Shadayev is sure.

I understand all the nervousness around this topic. But the task at the entrance is the following – summons for conscription for military service should be received by those who can be called up and who meet all the necessary requirements. Everyone who should not receive subpoenas should not receive them. Maksut Shadayevhead of the Ministry of Digital Development

Photo: Ramil Sitdikov / RIA Novosti

The press secretary of the President of Russia Dmitry Peskov also spoke about the fact that the bill is not related to mobilization, but to military registration. The official representative of the Kremlin stressed that the military registration system should be modernized and based on modern requirements.

The draft law adopted by the State Duma also provides for additional restrictions for draft dodgers

The State Duma adopted the bill in the second and third readings on Tuesday, April 11. It provides for changes in the rules for notifying citizens about their appearance at events related to conscription for military service. In particular, the norm proposes to equate electronic summonses with traditional ones as having the same legal force – citizens will be able to receive summonses both through their personal account on the State Services portal and at the MFC. At the same time, as State Duma deputy Andrei Kartapolov emphasized, the electronic summons will be considered received from the moment it is published in the personal account of the person liable for military service at the State Services.

Kartapolov also clarified that the new rules for obtaining subpoenas will affect all Russians liable for military service, and not just conscripts.

We propose to keep the traditional methods of notification: through paper subpoenas, through the employer. Notifications by registered mail are also introduced and the opportunity is offered to duplicate these summonses in electronic form. Andrey KartapolovChairman of the State Duma Committee on Defense

In addition, the law introduces a unified register of conscripts. into it will include including such information about citizens as personal and passport data, SNILS, information about citizenship, education and employment, place of residence and more. According to the bill, the military register will not contain information constituting a state or other secret protected by law.

The bill also provides for additional restrictions for draft dodgers. If a citizen registered with the military does not come to the military commissariat without a good reason after 20 days from the date specified in the agenda, he will be banned from registering as an individual entrepreneur, registering vehicles and more.

On Wednesday, April 12, the law was approved by the Federation Council.