Shadayev: innovations at the “State Services” are not related to rumors about the allegedly upcoming mobilization

The latest changes on the Gosuslugi website are in no way related to rumors about the allegedly impending mobilization, Maksut Shadayev, head of the Ministry of Digital Development of the Russian Federation, assured. His words lead TASS.

“We are not expecting anything like that, we are not preparing for mobilization. We exhale, ”the head of the department emphasized, adding that Russians have the opportunity to unsubscribe from messages from government agencies.

Earlier, the Ministry of Digital Transformation explained the loss of the profile deletion function from Gosuslug.

The possibility of deleting an account was no longer available on the portal became known earlier on March 31. It was noted that when trying to delete a profile, a message appears on the screen stating that this function is not available. The support service of the State Services application said that the button that allows you to disable your account was hidden at the request of the Ministry of Digital Development.