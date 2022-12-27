The Ministry of Digital Transformation urged owners of Android smartphones to update the application “Gosuslugi”

The Ministry of Digital Development, Telecommunications and Mass Media of Russia (Mintsifry) called on owners of smartphones on the Android operating system to update the State Services application. The update will allow this category of Russians to maintain data security, according to Telegramdepartmental channel.

“Update the applications “Gosuslugi” and “Gosuslugi Avto” on the Android OS. Old versions of Android mobile applications will not run from December 27th. The update is necessary to maintain the security of the transmitted data, ”the message says.

The department also recommended that users enable auto-update applications in the device settings. “In this case, you will always have an up-to-date and working version,” they added there.

Earlier it was reported that the Ministry of Digital Transformation plans to search for vulnerabilities in Gosuslugakh. The head of the ministry, Maksut Shadayev, pointed out that the portal had previously been subjected to numerous hacker attacks. However, the latest attacks, he said, did little to no damage.