The Ministry of Finance proposes to introduce a special court to consider criminal cases under economic articles against IT companies. This was announced by the head of the department Maksut Shadayev at a meeting of the Council for the Development of the Digital Economy in the Federation Council on Thursday, April 15.

He noted that the public sector is a “very large customer”, which includes state-owned companies and government agencies. In addition, there are criminal cases against almost all large IT companies. The minister stressed that the investigation of these cases “is always difficult”, because special expertise and special skills are required.

“Therefore, we propose to create a separate court instance that would investigate economic criminal cases against IT companies, where expertise, competence and so on would be needed,” Shadayev said.

According to him, such a court is supposed to be created by 2024 as part of measures to support the IT business.

The head of the Ministry of Finance recalled that earlier the government provided the industry with unprecedented tax incentives, which, according to him, made Russia “one of the most profitable jurisdictions for doing IT business, for developing software.” We are talking about a reduction from 20% to 3% of income tax and rates of insurance premiums – from 14% to 7.6%.

This, he said, led to the fact that all recipients of these benefits came under the control of the Federal Tax Service (FTS). He added that the tax “will check it”

Therefore, the Ministry of Finance, he said, proposed to introduce a moratorium on inspections.

In mid-March, the media, with reference to the press service of Russian Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Chernyshenko, reported that, as part of the second package of support for the IT industry in Russia, specialized companies can be exempted from scheduled inspections of fire supervision, Rospotrebnadzor, Social Insurance Fund, Labor Inspection and other organizations … If the Cabinet approves the corresponding measure, the federal law may be developed by the fall of this year.

The Ministry of Digital Science told Izvestia that they had included the industry’s proposals in the draft plan for the second package of support measures for the IT business; they are now being discussed.

In early April, the media wrote that large firms, including Sberbank, MTS, Rosatom, Russian Post and VimpelCom (Beeline trademark), separated IT departments from their composition in order to receive tax benefits. a maneuver for the industry.