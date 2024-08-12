Ministry of Digital Development: Fraudulent schemes using the “Gosklyuch” are excluded

The Ministry of Digital Development responded to a new fraud scheme using the State Services portal and the Gosklyuch electronic signature application. The comment was published in the official Telegram-the department’s channel.

Representatives of the ministry stated that the use of fraudulent schemes using “Gosklyuch” is excluded. As explained in the department, only the owner of the signature can use the application and sign documents in it.

“If someone says that they signed an important document using your Gosklyuch, it is a lie. It is impossible to forge an electronic signature in Gosklyuch,” the Ministry of Digital Development emphasized.

The department added that “Gosuslugi” is also reliably protected. Attackers can gain access to an account only if the victim provides all the information necessary for logging in. In this regard, users are urged not to share their login and password with anyone.

Evgeniya Lazareva, coordinator of the People’s Front platform “Moshelovka”, reported earlier that fraudsters have come up with a new fraud scheme using “Gosuslugi” and “Gosklyuch”. According to her, fraudsters gain access to the user’s personal account on “Gosuslugi”, after which they convince the victim to sign a power of attorney in “Gosklyuch”.