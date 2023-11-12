The Ministry of Digital Development announced that only VPN services that threaten the security of the Russian Federation will be blocked.

The Ministry of Digital Development explained the principle by which VPN services will be blocked in Russia. The department said that access will be limited only to those that threaten the security of the Internet, reports RIA News.

The decision on filtering for specific VPN services and protocols will be made based on the decision of the expert commission, the ministry clarified.

“Filtering of specific VPN services and VPN protocols on the mobile communication network for foreign traffic that are identified as a threat can be carried out,” says the Ministry of Digital Development in response to the appeal of the “New People” faction.

The department clarified that the difficulty of restricting access to information on the Internet, if such a restriction is provided for by law, is regarded as a security threat.

Earlier, Deputy Chairman of the Council for the Development of the Digital Economy under the Federation Council Artem Sheikin appealed to Roskomnadzor with a request to block 51 VPN services in Russia. The politician explained that many of these services are popular among users and continue to provide access to resources prohibited in the country, including a number of social networks.

Deputy Chairman of the State Duma Committee on Information Policy, Information Technologies and Communications Oleg Matveychev said that Roskomnadzor will not block a number of VPNs that comply with Russian legislation. The department has a list of such services to bypass blocking.