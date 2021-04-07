World Internet giants may restrict the access of Russian state-owned companies to their products, but Russia is ready for this. Such a statement on Wednesday, April 7, was made by the Deputy Head of the Ministry of Finance of the Russian Federation Maxim Parshin on the air of the TV channel “Russia 24“.

“We are ready and preparing for this,” Parshin said, answering a question about Russia’s readiness for a situation in which the world’s Internet giants will follow the example of the Zоm platform.

The representative of the department made a similar outcome, noting that the situation with the restriction of Zoom in the country indicates the need to shift the Russian course towards import substitution processes. He emphasized that there are competitive Zoom analogues in the Russian market that can become a quality alternative to the platform.

Earlier in the day, Maxim Parshin said that five video communication systems included in the register of Russian software (SW) could replace Zoom. The deputy minister also pointed out the importance of the functioning of such technological systems, since they are used to carry out activities in the field of education, medicine, culture and business.

In addition, the press service of the Ministry of Education and Science reported that restricting access to Zoom for Russian state institutions will not lead to negative consequences for the country’s universities. The department indicated that the operation of the Zoom video conferencing service does not affect the remote work of higher education institutions.

The day before, the media reported that Zoom Video Communications had banned the sale of access to the online conference service to government agencies and state-owned companies in Russia and the CIS countries.

At the same time, Zoom Video Communications in the United States indicated that information about the termination of sales spread in the media due to a partner agency. The company added that Zoom will conduct an audit in connection with the dissemination of this data, and then release its findings.

The press secretary of the Russian president Dmitry Pekov said that the Kremlin did not use the Zoom platform for business purposes. According to him, there are special closed channels for this, on which videoconferences are held. At the same time, a Kremlin spokesman expressed regret and misunderstanding why Russian state institutions and universities are now unable to renew existing contracts with the service and sign new ones at the corporate level.

Later, representatives of several Russian universities told Izvestia that Zoom had refused to renew their license to use the platform. For example, Irina Abankina, director of the Institute for the Development of Education at the Higher School of Economics, explained that at the moment the university is switching to other platforms, but his management does not understand the Zoom administration’s decision.