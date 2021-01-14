The section of the RM-515 regional highway that connects with inhabited homes and with a large extension of agricultural farms has also been conditioned Condition of the bridge over the Pliego river and conditioning of this section of the RM-515 regional highway. / JL PIñero

The Ministry of Development and Infrastructure carried out the work of restablishment of the old bridge over the Pliego river and the refurbishment of the old section of the RM-515 regional road (Pliego-Mula), which crosses the Pliego river in the municipality of Mula, and which now serves as a service road for this road and which connects with inhabited houses and a great extension of agricultural estates.

The action, carried out in two months, had a cost of 48,028 euros It consisted of repairing the road surface and renovating the signage, and has also included the repair of the abutment of the aforementioned bridge that was affected by DANA.

The Director General of Roads, José Antonio Fernández Lladó, announced that once the performance is over, the road is given to the Mula Town Hall, becoming part of the municipal patrimony.