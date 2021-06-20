Yesterday morning, His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, chaired the meeting of the Ministerial Council for Development, which was held at Qasr Al Watan Complex in Abu Dhabi.

During its session, the council reviewed the national guide for measuring research and development spending in the government sector, which aims to develop unified concepts for research and development and enable government agencies to monitor the value of spending on research and development activities, and standardize the method of collecting research and development data at the state level in accordance with international standards, including Reflected on the UAE’s global competitiveness indicators.

The meeting’s agenda also included a discussion of empowering people of determination in cases of emergencies, crises and disasters, by providing accessible information and technology infrastructure for people of determination, preparing buildings, facilities and services, and qualifying working and volunteer cadres to respond to their needs, in addition to spreading community culture and specialized training on dealing with people of determination and their needs. . The Council reviewed a number of government reports in the context of developing government work, as the reports included reviewing a study on the establishment of a unified national database for infrastructure projects, the results of the Paris Conference to Support Sudan and the Summit to Stimulate Economic Recovery in Africa, as well as the decisions of the Board of Governors of Arab financial institutions joint year 2021.

• The meeting’s agenda included a discussion of empowering people of determination in emergency situations.



Follow our latest local and sports news and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

