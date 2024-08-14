ZiD to supply the Ministry of Defense with a batch of 6P59 Kord large-caliber machine guns

The Degtyarev Plant (ZiD) will supply the Russian Defense Ministry with a batch of large-caliber Kord machine guns. The military will receive machine guns of the 6P59 modification, reports RIA Novosti.

The head of the sales department of the V.A. Degtyarev Plant, Vladimir Mandelstam, and the head of the Main Directorate of Armaments of the Russian Armed Forces, Anatoly Gulyayev, signed a state contract for the supply of machine guns during the Army-2024 forum.

The belt-fed machine gun chambered for a 12.7 x 108 mm cartridge is designed to engage manpower, lightly armored vehicles, and air targets at ranges of up to two kilometers. The Kord’s maximum rate of fire is 650 rounds per minute. The 6P59 modification consists of a machine gun, a pintle mount, and a stand. The machine gun uses B-32 cartridges, which are capable of penetrating 20 mm of steel from a distance of 100 meters.

Earlier in August, the chief designer of small arms at the Kalashnikov concern, Sergei Urzhumtsev, reported that the RPL-20 light machine gun of 5.45 mm caliber had begun to be delivered to the troops.