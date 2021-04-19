Until 2027, the Ministry of Defense should receive more than two dozen of the latest Yak-130 combat training aircraft. It is planned that the newly released “one hundred and thirties” will go into service with the Russian Navy. They will train, among other things, deck-based aviation pilots, experts said. In addition to performing training tasks, the Yak-130 is capable of using weapons, including modern high-precision bombs and missiles.

In the previous decade, the Aerospace Forces had already purchased over 110 Yak-130s to complete the training regiments, which made it possible to fully meet their needs. The naval aviation has not yet updated its fleet with modern combat training aircraft.

The price of the aircraft for the Russian Armed Forces has not been announced. In 2019, Vietnam purchased 12 Yak-130s for over $ 350 million.The vehicles are also in service with the Air Forces of Algeria, Bangladesh, Belarus, Myanmar and Laos.

The two-seater Yak-130 was developed to replace the outdated and worn out training L-39. The key advantage of the new machines is the unique digital control system. In combination with large multifunctional screens and an indicator on the windshield, it allows you to simulate the instruments and even the behavior in the air of several aircraft models at once, both fighters and bombers.

