Osadchuk: The Ministry of Defense will conclude state contracts with the defense industry at the Army-2024 forum

The Russian Ministry of Defense will sign contracts with enterprises of the country’s defense industry complex (MIC) as part of the Army-2024 forum. This was announced by Lieutenant General Alexander Osadchuk, head of the Main Directorate for Innovative Development of the Ministry of Defense, reports RIA Novosti.

“On August 13, as part of the forum, a ceremony will be held for the conclusion of state contracts by the Russian Ministry of Defense with enterprises of the Russian defense industry, as well as the signing of international agreements by Rosoboronexport with subjects of military-technical cooperation,” he said.

Osadchuk emphasized that several meetings with heads of delegations of foreign states are planned to be held during the forum. At these meetings, the parties will discuss issues of military-technical cooperation between the Ministry of Defense, Rosoboronexport, and the Federal Service for Military-Technical Cooperation (FSMTC).

Earlier it became known that the defendants in the case of supplying low-quality bulletproof vests to the Russian Defense Ministry used state contract funds to purchase real estate and shares in five companies. These assets have now been seized.