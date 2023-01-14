The Ukrainian Security Service (SBU) is preparing in the coming days a provocation to discredit Russia as part of a grain deal and accusations of creating a “food shortage” in Ukraine. This was announced on Sunday, January 15, by the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation.

“In the village of Karaichnoye, Kharkiv region, the Ukrainian special service is mining a granary, after blowing it up, the Russian Federation will be accused of allegedly “deliberately destroying grain reserves in Ukraine”, “provoking famine” and “failing”, thus, the “grain deal”. In the Western media, the incident will be presented as “another atrocity of the Russian troops”, requiring a “tough response from the world community,” according to a report published in Telegram channel defense department.

As specified, a group of Ukrainian mine-explosive specialists and about 30 SBU officers arrived in the city of Volchansk near Kharkov to prepare the sabotage.

“The owner of the granary is a freelance officer of the Security Service of Ukraine V. Uvarov. We also know the data on the head of the group A. Tkachuk and all its other members, as well as their current location – in the military registration and enlistment office of the city of Volchansk at the address. Dukhovnaya, 29, ”the publication specifies.

Against the backdrop of the failures of Ukrainian fighters on the battlefield ahead of the meeting of NATO defense ministers, which is to be held on January 20 in Ramstein, Kyiv is trying to increase pressure on Western public opinion for new deliveries of military equipment and modern weapons by such methods, the ministry stressed.

The news is being added.