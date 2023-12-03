The Russian Ministry of Defense decided to change the health requirements for conscripts

The Russian Ministry of Defense has proposed changing the health requirements for citizens to serve in the army. The draft document on amendments to the Regulations on military medical examination is posted on the federal portal of draft regulatory legal acts.

We are talking about those who register with the military, are called up for military service or military training, enter into contracts with the department, and also enter the mobilization manpower reserve.

Related materials:

“The development of the draft resolution is due to the need to improve the organization of medical examination of citizens with diseases that do not have a significant impact on the ability to perform the duties of military service, including taking into account the experience of a special military operation,” the document’s rationale states.

What diseases are not allowed into the army?

At the medical examination for service in the Armed Forces, conscripts who have disabilities, malignant tumors, congenital syphilis, bronchial asthma, diabetes of any type, diagnosed with HIV infection and other serious diseases are screened out.

The decision on whether a citizen is fit for service or not is made based on the results of a military medical commission (MMC), which includes a therapist, surgeon, neurologist, psychiatrist, ophthalmologist, otolaryngologist and dentist. If necessary, other specialists can be involved. In some cases, a conscript may be sent for examination to a specialized medical institution.

In making its decision, the medical commission relies on the current “schedule of illnesses,” which lists diseases that prevent conscription or allow Russians to serve with restrictions. In total there are about two thousand diseases on this list.

Every fourth conscript found contraindications for service

Earlier, the chief military medical expert of the Russian Ministry of Defense, Andrei Datsko, said that almost every fourth conscript in the country has contraindications for military service. According to him, the most common reasons why young Russians are considered to be of limited fitness are diseases of the musculoskeletal system (scoliosis and flat feet), the circulatory system (heart rhythm disturbances and congenital heart defects) and the nervous system. The proportion of young people who are contraindicated for military service due to poor vision has also increased.

See also The League argues with Tajani about Europe but the real goal is Meloni Related materials:

In 2021, Russia has increased the health requirements for conscripts. Then they strengthened control over people at risk of sudden death from cardiovascular diseases, as well as for citizens who had suffered tuberculosis. We were talking about internal recommendations for military registration and enlistment office employees to more carefully identify potentially sick conscripts. “18-year-old boys, who may have never played sports, end up in the army, where they have to run 10 kilometers – that’s when all their disorders and diseases are detected,” explained lawyer Yuri Kulagin.