The Russian Defense Ministry told about the reflection of many attacks of the Armed Forces of Ukraine over the past day

The Russian Defense Ministry announced the repulsion of many attacks by the Armed Forces of Ukraine on the front line on May 11. Thus, in the Soledar tactical direction, the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) have been carrying out offensive operations along the entire line of contact, which is more than 95 kilometers long, over the past 24 hours. There were no breakthroughs in the defense of the Russian troops, the Defense Ministry told reporters.

The Russian military department clarified that the Armed Forces of Ukraine launched a total of 26 attacks in this sector per day, in which more than a thousand military personnel, up to 40 tanks, as well as other military and special equipment were involved.

Fights for city blocks continue in Artemovsk

As stated in the Ministry of Defense, in the western part of Artemovsk, assault detachments continued to fight to capture city blocks. They were supported by the forces of the airborne troops (Airborne Forces), which covered the flanks of the Artemov group, stopping attempts by the Armed Forces of Ukraine to counterattack in these areas.

According to the military department, during the day the aircraft of the Russian Aerospace Forces (VKS) made nine sorties. The artillery of the grouping completed 64 fire missions.

Ukrainian Armed Forces lost about 900 soldiers in one day near Donetsk, Defense Ministry says

Near the settlements of Chasov Yar and Bogdanovka in the DPR, enemy units were hit by air and artillery strikes. In addition, an artillery ammunition depot of the 110th mechanized brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine was destroyed near Avdiivka.

In order to increase the stability of the defense, the Russian troops occupied the line of the Berkhovsky reservoir in the Malo-Ilyinovsky direction.

A Su-27 fighter of the Ukrainian Air Force was shot down near Chasov Yar by means of air defense.

In total, Ukrainian forces lost about 900 soldiers killed and wounded in the Donetsk direction, more than 30 armored vehicles, as well as seven vehicles, two D-30 howitzers and one L-118 howitzer made in Great Britain, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

Saboteurs found in Kupyansky and Krasnolimansky directions

In the Kupyansk direction, units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine were hit by aircraft and artillery in the Dvurechny districts of the Kharkov region and Novoselovsky of the Luhansk People’s Republic (LPR).

In addition, last night in the area of ​​​​Kotlyarovka, Kharkov region, the action of a sabotage and reconnaissance group (DRG) was suppressed.

In total, over 60 soldiers, as well as an armored combat vehicle, two vehicles, two Grad multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS), the US-made M109 Paladin artillery system, and the Akatsiya self-propelled artillery mount were lost in this direction in a day.

An AN/TPQ-36 US-made counter-battery radar was destroyed in the area of ​​the Borovaya settlement in the Kharkiv region.

In the Krasnolimansky direction, Russian aviation and artillery hit the manpower and equipment of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the area of ​​​​Torskoye of the Donetsk People’s Republic.

At night, two DRGs were destroyed near Chervona Dibrova and Kremennaya in the LPR. In just one day, more than 75 Ukrainian soldiers, three armored combat vehicles, three pickup trucks, an Akatsiya self-propelled artillery mount, and a D-20 howitzer were liquidated in this direction.

There were also battles in the Yuzhno-Donetsk, Zaporozhye and Kherson directions

In the Yuzhno-Donetsk and Zaporozhye directions, aircraft and artillery hit the forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the areas of the settlements of Vodiane and Vuhledar in the DPR.

The losses of the Ukrainian side amounted to 110 soldiers, one tank, two cars, as well as a Gvozdika self-propelled artillery mount.

Over the past 24 hours, up to 40 Ukrainian servicemen, an armored combat vehicle, three vehicles and an Akatsiya self-propelled artillery mount have been destroyed in the Kherson direction over the past 24 hours.

In the Zaporozhye region, a fuel storage facility for military equipment of the Armed Forces of Ukraine was destroyed. And near the city of Nikopol, Dnepropetrovsk region, the Ukrainian radar complex for reconnaissance and fire control “Zoo-1” was hit.

On May 11, numerous reports were circulated about the beginning of the counteroffensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, but most of them denied

The Russian Ministry of Defense has denied reports spread in Telegram channels about the breakthrough of defense in various parts of the line of contact with the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

“Statements circulated by individual Telegram channels about “defense breakthroughs” that took place in various parts of the contact line do not correspond to reality,” the military department said.

It was noted that as of 22:00 Thursday, May 11, no active operations were underway in the Kupyansk, Zaporozhye and Kherson directions. The ministry stressed that the general situation in the area of ​​the special operation is under control.