The Ministry of Protection of the Russian Federation has a brand new non-profit group “Roszhilkomplex”, which is able to handle the complete housing inventory of the Ministry.

The press service of the division defined that the transition to a unified administration system will permit to manage the use and operation of the housing inventory, automate the method and scale back the time for the distribution and settlement of residential premises.

The group will take care of all work and providers for the administration and disposal of departmental housing inventory: from offering army housing to the development and upkeep of residential areas on the territory of army camps. As well as, the construction will oversee the design, building and renovation of actual property.

Beforehand, these features have been distributed between the central our bodies of army command and organizations of the ministry.

We’ll remind, the Minister of Protection Sergei Shoigu mentioned earlier that within the subsequent three years greater than 100 billion rubles shall be allotted for housing subsidies for army personnel.