Adviser to the Russian Defense Minister Andrei Ilnitsky said that the West, led by the United States, began a “mental” war against Russia. He stated this in an interview with the magazine “Arsenal of the Fatherland”, reports RIA News…

According to him, Western countries are now avoiding direct confrontation with Russia due to the fact that in the event of a conflict, it is capable of inflicting unacceptable damage on them with its nuclear weapons and modern army. The adviser to the minister added that therefore the West unleashed an information-hybrid war against Russia.

Ilnitsky explained that the goal of the new type of war is to destroy self-consciousness, change the mental and civilizational basis of the enemy’s society. He stressed that the evolution of consciousness cannot be reversed. At the same time, the expert noted that the consequences of the “mental” war appear only after at least one generation, when it is no longer possible to do something.

Earlier, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov answered the question about the likelihood of a new Cold War between Russia and the United States with the phrase “we hope for the best, but prepare for the worst.” “As for the Russian Federation, the President has clearly stated his desire to continue relations between the two countries no matter what, because it is in the interests not only of our two countries, but in the interests of the whole world,” he said.