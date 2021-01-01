The military discovered about 2.9 thousand combat and more than 1.1 thousand reconnaissance aircraft, which were approaching the Russian borders in 2020. Reported by RIA News with reference to the Ministry of Defense.

It is noted that more than six thousand servicemen are on alert every day. Experts take part in checks of the duty forces using control targets.

“Despite the restrictions associated with the pandemic, in 2020, more than 100 tactical exercises and special tactical exercises with radio engineering units and units of the Aerospace Forces were conducted in the radio engineering forces,” the ministry said.

Earlier it was reported that the number of interceptions at the Russian border has increased over the past month. On December 8, a Su-30 fighter flew to intercept two US Air Force (Air Force) aircraft and one French Air Force aircraft over the Black Sea. NATO reconnaissance vessels were spotted by Russian airspace controls.