The Ministry of Defense will begin preparations for the military parade “Union Fortress 8”, which will be held next March in Dubai, the southern region of the World Expo 2020.

On this occasion, the Ministry of Defense invites visitors to Expo 2020 Dubai and the honorable public to attend the activities of “Union Fortress 8” prepared by the organizing committee, which includes band performances and cavalry shows, at 4:30 pm every Friday.



Follow our latest local and sports news and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

