Russian Defense Ministry: The Ukrainian Armed Forces unsuccessfully tried to gain a foothold on the islands and the left bank of the Dnieper

The Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) unsuccessfully tried to gain a foothold on the islands and the left bank of the Dnieper River; the Russian military thwarted the plans of the Ukrainian Armed Forces. This was reported to reporters at the Russian Ministry of Defense (MoD).

According to the defense department, within a week the Russian Armed Forces were able to destroy several dozen units of Ukrainian Armed Forces equipment while trying to cross by water and seize a bridgehead.

“The Ukrainian Armed Forces lost up to 345 military personnel, 11 field artillery pieces, 48 ​​boats and 38 vehicles,” the Ministry of Defense summed up the results of the week-long battles in this area of ​​the special operation.

It is clarified that the Russian troops from the Ukrainian side were opposed by the 36th and 38th Marine Brigades of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

Earlier, military expert Vladislav Shurygin said that the Ukrainian Armed Forces are trying to create a bridgehead near Kherson in order to “leave with a more or less large area in the fall.” “This is an opportunity to try to keep our units on edge with a small force. Crossing the Dnieper, fighting for the islands – one way or another it requires strength,” he explained.

On February 24, 2022, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced the start of a special operation in Donbass. Thus, according to him, Moscow responded to requests for military assistance from the heads of the Donetsk and Lugansk people’s republics.