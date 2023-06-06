Ministry of Defense: Russian military repulsed an attempt of the offensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Yuzhno-Donetsk direction

During June 5, the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) continued their offensive in the Yuzhno-Donetsk direction, the main efforts were concentrated on the Vremevsky ledge, reported in Telegramchannel of the Ministry of Defense of Russia.

It is noted that on the eve of the Ukrainian military suffered heavy losses, however, they reorganized the 23rd and 31st mechanized brigades into consolidated units, which launched offensive operations in the area of ​​u200bu200bthe settlements of Novodarovka and Levadnoye.

At the same time, the enemy launched an offensive in the direction of the Oktyabrsky state farm and Novodonetskoye with the forces of the 37th Marine Brigade with reinforcements, the basis of which was the units of the 68th Mountain Jaeger Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Ministry of Defense of Russia

Earlier, the Ministry of Defense reported that on June 4, the Armed Forces of Ukraine failed to break through the defenses of Russian troops in the Yuzhno-Donets direction. As a result of a complex fire engagement, the Ukrainian troops suffered significant losses and were driven back to their original positions by morning.

Deputy Defense Minister Anna Malyar said that the Armed Forces of Ukraine launched a counteroffensive.

Despite the statements of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, which had previously refused to recognize the start of the operation, Malyar spoke about attempts to conduct offensive operations in several directions of the front, adding that the direction of Bakhmut (Ukrainian name of Artemovsk) would become their epicenter.

On June 3, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky announced that the Armed Forces of Ukraine were ready to launch a counteroffensive. He stressed that he would like to receive some more weapons before the fighting, but “Ukraine cannot wait for them.”

The Politico newspaper noted that the active movement of Ukrainian troops over the past few days may indicate the beginning of a counteroffensive by Ukrainian troops.

On the activation of Ukrainian forces in the zone of special military operation (SVO) wrote See also The New York Times (NYT).

How did the Russian troops respond?

The Ministry of Defense reported that the Russian military inflicted a complex fire defeat on the Armed Forces of Ukraine with the forces of army, assault and operational-tactical aviation, missile forces and artillery, as well as heavy flamethrower systems.

As a result of the active and selfless actions of the units of the Vostok grouping of troops, who showed courage and heroism, the enemy was stopped and did not achieve the assigned tasks. Attacking formations and military units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine suffered significant damage Ministry of Defense of Russia

The department also reported that the Ukrainian military lost more than 1,500 people in the South Donetsk direction, 28 tanks, including eight German-made Leopards, three French AMX-10 wheeled tanks and 109 armored fighting vehicles.

Earlier, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmitry Kuleba said that Kyiv had received enough weapons to launch a counteroffensive.

What happened in the special operation zone on June 5

The commander of the Vostok battalion, deputy head of the National Guard for the Donetsk People’s Republic, Alexander Khodakovsky, said that the Armed Forces of Ukraine (APU) managed to “catch” on the urban-type settlement of Novodonetskoye in the DPR, but “the enemy paid a considerable price.”

Russian anti-aircraft gunners of the Dnepr group shot down a Ukrainian Su-25 aircraft and prevented the landing of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) on the left bank of the Dnieper in the Kherson region.

The chairman of the movement “We are together with Russia”, Vladimir Rogov, announced the resumption of active hostilities in the area of ​​​​the Vremevsky salient. According to him, on June 5, the enemy launched even larger forces into the attack than the day before, approaching the breakthrough attempt on a larger scale and in an organized manner.

Acting head of the DPR Denis Pushilin said that over the past two days, the Armed Forces of Ukraine had twice attempted an offensive in the Vuglodar direction, but suffered serious losses and were driven back.