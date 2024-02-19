The Ministry of Defense announced the occupation of more advantageous positions in the Avdeevka area

Russian troops occupied more advantageous positions in the area of ​​Avdeevka, Donetsk People's Republic. This was reported by the Russian Ministry of Defense.

Over the past 24 hours, nine enemy attacks were repelled in the Avdiivka direction, the Ministry of Defense noted. At the same time, the losses of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) amounted to 565 people.

On February 19, the Ministry of Defense announced the establishment of control over the Avdeevka coke plant. Russian flags were hoisted on the administrative buildings of the enterprise.

Russian armed forces took Avdeevka on February 17. Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu reported to Russian President Vladimir Putin about establishing control over the city. The Ministry of Defense noted that the Ukrainian Armed Forces had to leave the settlement in a hurry, leaving behind weapons and military equipment.