Ministry of Defense: assault squads continue to advance in the west of Artemovsk with the support of the Airborne Forces

In Artemovsk of the Donetsk People’s Republic, over the past 24 hours, assault detachments of Russian troops continued to advance in the west of the city. On Monday, May 8, the official representative of the Ministry of Defense, Lieutenant-General Igor Konashenkov, told reporters about the situation.

He added that detachments of the Airborne Forces (VDV) supported the attack aircraft, holding down units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) on the flanks.