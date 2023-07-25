Ministry of Defense: Private Berezin personally destroyed more than a dozen servicemen of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in battle

A Russian private in one battle personally destroyed more than ten soldiers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU). This was announced by the head of the press center of the Vostok group of troops, Lieutenant Colonel Oleg Chekhov.

“Shooter Artem Berezin, during one of the attacks of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the area of ​​​​the Vremevsky ledge, managed to personally detect and destroy over a dozen enemy fighters,” he said. As a result, the Ukrainian attack was thwarted, and the positions of the Russian troops were held.

The officer noted that the military personnel of the group show courage and heroism in carrying out combat missions.

Causes of Ukrainian losses

The Kiev command sends untrained soldiers into the “meat grinder” of the counteroffensive, the Military Watch Magazine pointed out. As a result, in some sectors of the front, the life of a soldier of the Armed Forces of Ukraine does not exceed four hours.

On the eve of the acting head of the Zaporozhye region, Yevhen Balitsky said that after the start of the offensive of the Ukrainian army, the soldiers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine began to surrender in groups, and not one by one, as was the case before.

Whole units are now surrendering, there were no company commanders, but we observed platoon surrenders Evgeny BalitskyActing Head of the Zaporozhye Region

A serviceman of the 63rd brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Vitaliy Sery, who was captured in the Krasnolymansk direction, assessed the effectiveness of Ukrainian weapons. In particular, the captured soldier called Ukrainian-made RPV-16 flamethrowers ineffective. “Weapons are not for the fields, well, in the city, if you shoot at the buildings, then it’s possible,” he reasoned. Gray added that the Ukrainian military prefer not to take these weapons on combat exits.

In turn, the Acting Minister of the Interior of the DPR, the commander of the operational-combat tactical formation (OBTF) “Kaskad” Alexey Dykyy praised the Russian loitering ammunition “Lancet”. According to him, this kamikaze drone has demonstrated an efficiency of 96 percent. According to him, in total, about 150 Lancets have been used since the moment they entered the troops, of which no more than ten did not hit the target, mainly due to weather conditions. In other cases, UAVs have proven themselves both in offensive operations and in defense.

The loss of the Armed Forces was considered catastrophic

The Ukrainian army during the counter-offensive suffered significant losses in manpower, and also lost 30 percent of military equipment, said military observer, retired colonel Viktor Litovkin. “Whether Ukraine is capable of continuing a further offensive and at what pace is still unknown,” the expert said. He admitted that the Ukrainian army would take a break in the offensive, resuming it after the supply of new Western weapons.

Former adviser to the head of the Pentagon, Colonel Douglas McGregor, suggested that Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky is furious because of the large losses of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and low morale among the fighters. “I think the Ukrainian forces are desperate, and frankly, on the verge of collapse,” the analyst said.

McGregor also believes that Zelensky is trying to hide the real data on the catastrophic losses of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. “Ukrainians lost 26,000 people killed and probably as many wounded… Zelensky and his officers understand that they have already lost, and nothing remains of their armed forces,” he specified.

Earlier, the acting governor of the Kherson region Vladimir Saldo spoke about the losses of the Armed Forces of Ukraine from July 1 to July 23 in the region. According to him, during this period, the Ukrainian forces lost up to 880 personnel. “Most of all, the enemy laid down his people in an attempt to force the Dnieper both in the area of ​​​​the Kinburn Spit and in the area of ​​u200bu200bthe Antonovsky Bridge,” he noted. In addition, more than 30 boats, two tanks, six self-propelled howitzers and 22 towed howitzers, two multiple rocket launchers, more than 30 mortars, and one anti-tank missile system were destroyed.