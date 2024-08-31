The Ministry of Defense spoke about the Russian Armed Forces Major Uelin, who shot down three ATACMS missiles

The crew of the anti-aircraft missile division under the command of Major of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation (AF) Sergei Uelin shot down three ATACMS operational-tactical missiles while repelling a Ukrainian air attack, the Russian Defense Ministry reported. This is reported by TASS.

As noted by the department, the crew detected an unidentified target moving in the direction of the protected facility.

“Having made sure that there were no Russian aircraft in the airspace and having classified the aerial target as foreign, having waited for the moment when the enemy aircraft entered the kill zone, Sergei captured the target,” the ministry noted.

The military then destroyed three ATACMS missiles.

Earlier, State Duma deputy from the Crimean region, retired Major General Leonid Ivlev, stated that Ukrainian troops could try to attack Crimea again with American ATACMS operational-tactical missiles.