The Ministry of Defense stated that the Russian Armed Forces carried out an operation of retaliation for the strike of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Makeevka

The Russian military carried out a retaliation operation against the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) in response to a strike on a temporary deployment point for military personnel RF Armed Forces in Makeyevka, Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR). On Sunday, January 8, told reporters in the Russian Defense Ministry.

As explained in the military department, Russian intelligence has revealed the location of the points of temporary deployment of fighters of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in Kramatorsk. It was found that about 700 Ukrainian soldiers are in hostel No. 28, and more than 600 in hostel No. 47.

A massive missile attack was carried out on these points. As a result, over 600 Ukrainian soldiers were killed, the Defense Ministry said.

The attack on the vocational school building in Makeyevka, where the Russian military was stationed, was carried out on the night of January 1. The target was hit by four HIMARS rocket launchers. As a result, 89 people died. One of the reasons for the incident was called the decision of the command to concentrate personnel in one place.