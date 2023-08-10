Russian Defense Ministry: Russian troops improved their positions near Kharkov during the offensive

During the offensive, Russian troops improved their positions in the Kharkov region. This was announced to journalists by the official representative of the Ministry of Defense (MO) of Russia, Lieutenant-General Igor Konashenkov.

As clarified in the Defense Ministry, we are talking about the Kupyan direction of the special operation. Konashenkov noted that assault detachments of the western group of troops took part in the offensive.

The Defense Department reported that the positions of the Armed Forces have improved along the front line.

Earlier it was reported that residents of the Kupyansky district of the Kharkiv region were urged to evacuate due to the Russian offensive. According to preliminary data, the measure will affect more than 11 thousand people, including 600 children.

Since the beginning of August, the Russian Ministry of Defense has been reporting on the successes of the Russian Armed Forces in the Kupyansk direction in the Kharkov region.