Deputy Head of the Ministry of Defense Pankov: 82 Russian journalists work in the Northern Military District zone

82 Russian journalists work in the special military operation zone (SVO); last year, a total of more than 1,100 representatives of domestic media covered events at the front. Deputy head of the Russian Ministry of Defense, State Secretary Nikolai Pankov spoke about this, reports RIA News.

During an awards ceremony for journalists dedicated to Russian Press Day, Pankov said that Russian journalists today bear “a colossal responsibility for how the general public perceives what is happening at the front.”

Earlier, the head of the Union of Journalists of Russia (SJR), Vladimir Solovyov, said that now in domestic journalism there has been a clear division into journalists who left Russia and work for the enemy, and those who stayed and work for the country and for victory.