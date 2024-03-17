Russian Defense Ministry: on the night of March 17, air defense systems shot down 35 UAVs over Russian regions

On the night of March 17, air defense systems shot down 35 drones over Russian regions. About repelling attacks told to the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation.

“During the past night and the morning of March 17, attempts by the Kyiv regime to carry out terrorist attacks using aircraft-type UAVs against targets on the territory of the Russian Federation were stopped,” the department said.

Air defense systems intercepted and destroyed 35 drones over the territories of the Moscow region (four UAVs), Belgorod (three), Kaluga (two), Yaroslavl (four), Kursk (three), and shot down one drone each over the Oryol and Rostov regions.

The largest number of attacks were repelled in the Krasnodar Territory, where 17 aircraft were shot down, the Ministry of Defense added.

Several drones were shot down on approach to Moscow. The mayor of the capital, Sergei Sobyanin, said that the air defense forces repelled a drone attack in the Domodedovo area, and there was no damage or casualties at the site where the debris fell.

Also, a UAV was shot down in the Ramensky urban district and the Stupino urban district.